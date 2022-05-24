Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,782. The company has a market cap of $660.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

