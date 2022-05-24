Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.49 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $233.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.12. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

