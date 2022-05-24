Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.94 Billion

Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will report $32.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.56 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $18.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $106.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.48 billion to $109.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.97 billion to $86.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. 22,411,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,964,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $296.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

