Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) to post $263.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.54 million and the lowest is $251.16 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $221.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $89.08. The stock had a trading volume of 624,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.