Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,086,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,795,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

