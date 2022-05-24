Brokerages Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to Post $1.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

NGVT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.87. 5,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,667. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 63.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $518,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

