Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093,325. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of -96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

