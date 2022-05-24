Brokerages Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $93.03 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $77.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $371.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $372.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $388.60 million to $397.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

NYSE RMAX traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 417,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $23,429,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 139,020 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 116,072 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

