Brokerages Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Target Price at $13.21

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

ARESF remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.0387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

