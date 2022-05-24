Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $21.11

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $5.81. 21,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $366.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.43. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.50) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.