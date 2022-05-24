Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $3.07

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 305,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,312. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 90.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 232,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

