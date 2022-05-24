Brokerages Set Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Price Target at €86.69

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €86.69 ($92.23).

Several brokerages have weighed in on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

FRA KGX traded up €1.14 ($1.21) during trading on Friday, reaching €45.51 ($48.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,121 shares. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($87.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.56.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

