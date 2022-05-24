Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) PT at C$26.32

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.32.

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$450,022.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.

Shares of MAG traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 36.88 and a quick ratio of 36.55. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$15.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.5567281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

