Brokerages Set Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) PT at C$15.06

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSR. Haywood Securities reissued a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.24. The company has a market cap of C$607.24 million and a P/E ratio of 380.00.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Royalty will post 0.1995914 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 610.73%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

