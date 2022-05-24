Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Target Price at $199.83

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.83.

SI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $7.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.60. 17,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,234. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.54. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.