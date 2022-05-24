Brokerages Set SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Target Price at $15.60

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $4.57. 3,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,469. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 78.19%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,203 shares of company stock worth $321,457 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 41.0% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

