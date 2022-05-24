Brokerages Set Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target at $55.52

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($60.83) to €56.03 ($59.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.83) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $60.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

