Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $77.60

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 142,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

