Brokerages Set Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Price Target at $57.93

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,261,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,989,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.