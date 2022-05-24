Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) PT at $301.59

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $257.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of ZS traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

