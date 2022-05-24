Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Target Price at $515.00

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $515.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $45.43. 119,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

