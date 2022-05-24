Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.95 Million

Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $709.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $689.91 million and the highest is $729.98 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $723.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of BKD traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.44. 2,658,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

