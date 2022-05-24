Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at $372,729,551.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 117,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,225,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,350,000 after purchasing an additional 258,862 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

