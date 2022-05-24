BSCPAD Market Cap Hits $30.11 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. BSCPAD has a market cap of $30.11 million and $2.86 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded up 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.50 or 0.83971989 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00516212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,374.43 or 1.45463887 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.