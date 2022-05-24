BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.32 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BSQUARE by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BSQUARE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

