Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $380.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.90 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 142.2% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Buckle during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.