Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives $22.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BZZUY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.83) to €18.00 ($19.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.50 ($20.74) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($35.11) to €29.00 ($30.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.