Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.14% of Calithera Biosciences worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 112,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

CALA stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

