Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$6.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$32.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.