Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOOS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.55.

Shares of GOOS opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 19,764.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,631 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 871.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,884 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $25,797,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 794.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727,566 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

