Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GOOS has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global cut Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

