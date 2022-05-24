Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Shares of CP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,154. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

