Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$99.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$99.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price target (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

CP traded down C$0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$87.67. 644,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,749. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.52 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$105.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

