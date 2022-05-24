Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Up 3.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.22. 18,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,003,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $148,333,000 after buying an additional 65,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,903,469 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after purchasing an additional 506,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 872,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

