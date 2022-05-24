Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. National Bankshares raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.68.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE:CWB opened at C$32.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$30.31 and a 52-week high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2261048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217 over the last quarter.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.