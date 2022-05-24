Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Hold

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cfra reiterated a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

TSE WEED opened at C$7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.27. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$32.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

