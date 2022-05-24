Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

