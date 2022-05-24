Cappasity (CAPP) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Cappasity (CAPP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $147,349.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

