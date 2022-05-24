Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV Has $40.41 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 31.3% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $40,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after acquiring an additional 378,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,089. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

