Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Cuts Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,644,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595,559 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners comprises about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $72,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGCP. StockNews.com cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BGCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

