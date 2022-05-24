Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $93.79 Million Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 231,220 shares during the period. KAR Auction Services comprises about 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 4.96% of KAR Auction Services worth $93,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,854,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 143,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,313,000 after buying an additional 39,002 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 495,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In related news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Mark Howell bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.85. 1,061,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -92.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.