Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 787,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.90% of WideOpenWest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 285,067 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $21.75. 480,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,940. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

