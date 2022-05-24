Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 586,312 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 586,312 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 1.50% of Trinity Industries worth $43,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 603,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

