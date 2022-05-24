Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Reduced by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,199 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 5.87% of Carlisle Companies worth $761,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,241,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.86. 316,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,542. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $178.73 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

