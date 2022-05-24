Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

CSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 89,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $264,258.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

