Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,620 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.6% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $224,193,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,113,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $155.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

