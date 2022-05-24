Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Invests $164,000 in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. ProShares Short High Yield accounts for about 0.6% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares Short High Yield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

NYSEARCA SJB traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,854. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

