Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Invests $281,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $105.83. 13,570,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,997,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.96. The company has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.96.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

