Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

