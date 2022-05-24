Cavalry Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,315,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,000. CommScope accounts for about 1.6% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $321,200. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COMM traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. 145,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

